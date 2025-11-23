AJPW Real World Tag League Night 2 Results – November 23, 2025

Yuma Anzai defeated Shota Kofuji via German Suplex (7:11)

6 Man Tag Team Match

All Asia Tag Team Champion Musashi, Ryuki Honda & Jun Saito defeated Hideki Suzuki, Yuma Aoyagi & Ryo Inoue via Jackhammer on Inoue (14:28)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

Ren Ayabe & Talos (4) defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun (Hokuto Omori & Kumaarashi) (0) via Double Chokeslam on Omori (15:42)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

Havoc (Gaora Television Champion Shotaro Ashino & Go Shiozaki) (4) defeated Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato (0) via Lariat on Sato (10:44)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Davey Boy Smith Jr (4) defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (0) via Diving Headbutt on Yoshida (12:07)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

World Tag Team Champions Havoc (Odyssey & Xyon) (4) defeated Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (4) via Diving Headbutt on Hayato (14:45)

Standings After Night 2

Block A

1st Place- Ren Ayabe & Talos & Havoc (4 Points) (2-0)

Last Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun (0 Points) (0-2), All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi (0 Points) (0-0) & Hideki Suzuki & Kengo Mashimo & Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato (0 Points) (0-1)

Block B

1st Place- World Tag Team Champions Havoc & Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Davey Boy Smith Jr (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (0 Points) (0-2) & The Yumas & Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda (0 Points) (0-1)