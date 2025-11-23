Stardom Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Night 8 Results – November 23, 2025

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Cosmic Angels (New Blood Tag Team Champions Sayaka Kurara & Aya Sakura & Yuna Mizumori) defeated Neo Genesis (High Speed Champion Mei Seira, Miyu Amasaki & AZM) via Supergirl on Seira (8:36)

Tag Team Match

Future Of Stardom Champion Hanako & Momo Kohgo defeated World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani & Kikyo Furusawa via Brainbuster on Furusawa (8:28)

Red Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Teotleco & Osita (7) defeated God’s Eye (Rana Yagami & Hina) (4) (8:49)

Blue Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Stars (Bea Priestley & Saya Iida) (8) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champions HATE (Wonder Of Stardom Champion Konami & Rina) via Plan Bea on Rina (11:37)

Non Title Red Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Mi Vida Loca (Akira Kurogane & Bozilla) (4) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champions BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) (6) via Piledriver on Tora (10:00)

Red Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Natsupoi) (8) defeated Empress Nexus Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & Rian) (0) via Faireal Gift on Rian (10:32)

Blue Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Tokyo Towers (Ami Sourei & Lady C) (4) defeated God’s Eye (IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri & Saki Kashima) (6) via Kimanarinogotoku on Syuri (12:54)

Standings After Night 8

Red Goddess

1st Place- Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Natsupoi) (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- High Speed Champion Mei Seira & Yuna Mizumori (7 Points) (3-2-1) & Teotleco & Osita (7 Points) (3-1-1)

3rd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champions BMI2000 (6 Points) (3-1)

4th Place- Mi Vida Loca (Akira Kurogane & Bozilla) (4 Points) (2-2), Miku Kanae & Sareee (4 Points) (2-3) & God’s Eye (Rana Yagami & Hina) (4 Points) (2-4)

Last Place- Empress Nexus Venus (0 Points) (0-6)

Blue Goddess

1st Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hanako & Megan Bayne (8 Points) (4-0) & Stars (8 Points) (4-2)

2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champions HATE (6 Points) (3-3) & God’s Eye (IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri & Saki Kashima) (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champions Cosmic Angels (Sayaka Kurara & Aya Sakura) (4 Points) (2-2) & Tokyo Towers (4 Points) (2-3)

4th Place- 02 Line (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- Mi Vida Loca (Rina Yamashita & Suzu Suzuki) (0 Points) (0-4)