Vacant Women’s World Title Match Set For WrestlePalooza, Contract Signing On 9/8 Raw

The WWE Women’s World title picture was finally cleared up on WWE Raw this week.

Adam Pearce was featured in a video package during the show, where he revealed that Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY will take place for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN on September 20 in Indianapolis, IN.

WWE Raw next Monday, September 8, will feature the contract signing between Vaquer and SKY to make things official for 9/20.