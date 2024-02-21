Vanilla Ice Buys Eddie Guerrero’s Low Rider

A celebrity has bought one of Eddie Guerrero’s low riders, which he used on WWE television.

In a video posted to his YouTube page, Vanilla Ice mentioned that he paid $15,000 for it, indicating that the seller probably didn’t know what he had. According to Ice, the person was most likely unaware that the car might have sold for six figures and was Eddie’s. Ice also mentioned that the individual who sold it claimed to have already spent $30,000 on upgrades. As seen in the video below, the car also features a special Eddie Guerrero WWE Championship.

It is uncertain whether Eddie owned the car because when low riders were used on TV for his entrance, WWE would go to a local car dealer and rent one from each city. In addition to being used on television, the car was featured in a Low Rider Magazine, with Eddie posing alongside it.