Veda Scott Says Rocky Romero Gave Her A Chance In NJPW

Indie star Veda Scott recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including Rocky Romero giving her a chance in NJPW.

Scott said, “In that situation, especially for English language commentary in Japan and also the STRONG shows, it was something I had a goal for. My ultimate goal was to call English language wrestling for New Japan in Japan, but that didn’t happen. For me, I had expressed that this is something I had wanted to do, a direction that I wanted to move into. It’s wrestling that I just love, but also the connection with STARDOM too. I really was pushing this and kind of pitching this and the person who truly was like, ‘Okay, let’s f***ing do this.’ It was Rocky Romero.”

On Rocky Romero:

Scott said, “Rocky Romero is someone who I’m sure people talk about all the time on this show, but he was the person that was like, ‘Yeah, let’s get Veda. Yeah, let’s try this. I think you can do this, let’s see if you can do this.’ It gave me the chance to sink or swim. It was Rocky and it continues to be Rocky who pushes for so many people while also somehow being on maybe the best run he’s ever been on. I can’t say enough, this is someone who truly, not just me, but many others — just believes in them and is like, ‘Hey, I think you can do this.’ It’s not in a tank everything kind of way, he gives you the platform to like I said, sink or swim. It’s really validating to have someone be like, ‘Hey, I totally get what you’re saying, let’s make this work.’”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)