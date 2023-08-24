Video: Adam Cole And MJF Appear On Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab

Adam Cole and MJF appeared on Hot Ones to participate in the Truth or Dab Challenge on the First We Feast YouTube channel.

This appearance was made to promote the All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium on Sunday, where the two stars will work two matches.

MJF and Cole will team up on the Zero Hour pre-show to challenge Aussie Open for the ROH Tag Team Titles. MJF will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Cole in the main event.

The challenge requires them to either tell the truth or eat a chicken wing with the last dab of sauce on it.

You can check out the appearance below: