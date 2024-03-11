Video: Adam Pearce Makes Two Announcements For Tonight’s WWE RAW

“It’s official!”

Adam Pearce checked in on social media ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. with a pair of updates.

First, the Raw G.M. confirmed our reports from earlier today regarding he and SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis both making a “dual announcement” on tonight’s show.

Additionally, Pearce confirmed that Raw commentator Michael Cole will have a live interview with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

It was also confirmed that the Gauntlet match to determine GUNTHER’s opponent for his WWE Intercontinental Championship defense at WrestleMania XL will serve as the main event for this week’s show.

