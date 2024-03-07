Video: AEW Debuts New Set And Opening Video For Dynamite’s “Season Premiere”

This week’s “season premiere” of AEW Dynamite began with a brand new opening video. The song in the new intro is “POP” by Mikey Rukus. There is also a new set and updated graphics for the show.

Executive vice president and Head of Global Production Michael Mansury said the following to SI.com about the changes.

“We have a phenomenal partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, and this is a result of both sides coming together to create the final product. We also have a phenomenal post-production team, with so many great, creative people.”

“Plus, our fans are very passionate. We listen. We’ve heard the calls for the old-school AEW vibes. We believe we’re delivering the next evolution of AEW with a tap of the cap to what got us here. I hope this is a look and feel our fan base is going to appreciate.”