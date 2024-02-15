Video: Amari Miller Opens Up On Reason She Walked Away From WWE

Amari Miller recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star gave the full story behind her decision to part ways with WWE, with news of her WWE departure breaking last Thursday, February 8, 2024.

“It was mostly creative,” Miller said regarding the reason she decided to part ways with WWE. “They didn’t have anything for me creatively, and my contract was ending anyway, so I felt it was best for both worlds. It mostly came from their side. Not like an ‘oh, please, I’m begging.’ It was more, ‘Thank you for the opportunity, I appreciate it.’ There is nothing I felt I could have done. I worked my butt off. I was there every day.”

Miller continued, “There is no bad blood on either side. It’s perfectly understandable from a business perspective of where they were coming from. I did have injuries through my path in WWE. I get why it’s, ‘Ah, she might be a liability,’ to end it all, it was nothing creatively for me, so it was time to go our separate ways. Doesn’t mean I’m not going to go back. The door is not shut. Coach was saying he always puts his name behind me if needed. It’s a very good tight relationship between me and WWE right now.”

Check out the complete Amari Miller interview with Steve Fall via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.