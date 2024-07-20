Video: Boxing Champion Terence Crawford Gets Involved On 7/19 WWE SmackDown

Boxing’s pound-for-pound king was in the house for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the opening segment of the live episode of WWE SmackDown from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, boxing champion and Omaha’s own Terence Crawford was shown in a cameo appearance in the front row.

After the A-Town Down Under duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller came out and attacked “The American Nightmare,” Crawford provided an assist in the form of handing a steel chair to the WWE Universal Champion, who used it to clean house of the former WWE Tag-Team Champions.

WWE flashed a graphic on the screen to promote Crawford’s upcoming boxing showdown against Israil Madrimov on August 3, which is actually head-to-head on pay-per-view against their own WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland premium live event.

