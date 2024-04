Another one bites the dust.

On Tuesday morning, WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes announced that he has been released by the company.

The former WWE NXT North American Champion, who had been wrestling for the WWE main roster as part of the SmackDown blue brand as of late, revealed the news in a tear-filled video he released via Instagram and X this morning.

Grimes joins Von Wagner, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Xyon Quinn and Xia Li as talent recently released by WWE.