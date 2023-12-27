Video: CM Punk Cuts Excellent Post-Match Promo After WWE Win At MSG

While Cody Rhodes is looking to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 next year, CM Punk is looking to get his started.

“The Best in the World” said as much after making a successful in-ring return over Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

After the win, which he picked up via his GTS finisher in a crowd-pleasing bout, Punk asked for the microphone and addressed the fired up crowd in NYC.

“Yeet! That was for my boy Uso back there,” Punk began. “This was for all of you. I’ll be honest, there’s a little bit, a little part of me, that came here for me, but you guys are the high tide that raises all ships. You have carried me throughout my career to my greatest moments. This is one of them. I want you to look to your left, look to your right, look behind you, say hello to your nieghbors. Shake hands. We are all in this together. When I wake up in the morning and someone asks me how my day is, I say, ‘Hey, I woke up this morning.’ Everything else after that, I’m forunate for. Every day I’m in the ring in front of all of you, I’m fortunate for.”

Punk continued, “I came back here to finish what I started. It starts tonight in the World’s Most Famous Arena in front of you, the greatest fans on earth. I know I have stiff competition, but I’m here to finish what I started. When I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania, ladies and gentlemen, I’m here to let you know that isn’t me finishing my story. That’s just me getting started.”

Check out video of the post-match promo from CM Punk below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

CM Punk cuts a promo after defeating Dominik Mysterio in his #WWEMSG return match: “When I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania…that isn’t me finishing my story, that’s just me getting started.” #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/QLySiQ4ojH — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) December 27, 2023

CM Punk hits the GTS on Dom Mysterio pic.twitter.com/PCZqyzVLnQ — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023