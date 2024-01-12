Video: CM Punk Talks About Bumping Heads With Seth Rollins: “He Hates Me”

Opposites attract.

The flip-side of that coin appears to be demonstrated by two WWE legends.

During an appearance on The Jackie Redmond Show on the official NHL YouTube channel, CM Punk spoke about the disdain that WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins has for him.

While touching on the topic during the discussion, “The Best in the World” spoke about how the two being too similar might be a big part of the reason they are bumping heads.

“Because I have been everywhere he has been and he hasn’t been everywhere I’ve been,” Punk began. “We’re probably too similar, that’s honestly the biggest thing I can think of. We’re very similar. The difference is, I can talk about my career, and not have to mention him. He cannot talk about his career without mentioning me.”

Punk continued, “I understand where he’s coming from, I understand. I think he’s always felt like he was the little brother. I’ve never tried to treat him that way, I’ve always tried to treat him like a peer, but some people you just can’t reach. He hates me. He hates me. Like Colorado Avalanche and Red Wings.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.