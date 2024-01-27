Video: Cody Rhodes Plays ‘Phone Booth’ On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The American Nightmare” appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week.

Cody Rhodes appeared on the popular late-night talk show to participate in their “Phone Booth” game segment, which also included actor Ken Jeong and NBA legend Dwayne Wade.

The WWE Superstar appeared on the January 26 episode to promote tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Phone Booth features rules that stipulate that if you got a trivia question wrong, or if your opponent got it right, a new person would enter your phone booth. Rhodes ended up being the first man to enter Jeong’s phone booth after Wade got a basketball question correct.

Check out the segment via the video embedded below.