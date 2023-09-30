Video Footage Of Matt Riddle Drunk During Airport Incident Surfaces Online

Matt Riddle made headlines a few days prior to WWE releasing him and other stars as part of massive talent cuts because of an incident on September 9 at JFK Airport where he accused a Port Authority police officer of sexual assault on social media. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

TMZ released video of Riddle appearing drunk at the airport while waiting for his flight. He grabbed a microphone and shouted at passengers at one point.

The flight to Orlando was delayed several times, according to witnesses, and Riddle waited out the delays while drinking. Throughout the delay, Riddle was becoming “incredibly obnoxious” and “extremely loud and rude.”

Witnesses saw Riddle walking around yelling and asking when the flight would take off before going to the front desk and getting the mic. Riddle can be seen holding a beverage in the video.

Everyone else boarded the plane except Riddle, who was not permitted to board due to his condition. One witness recalls Riddle becoming agitated and asking, “So you’re telling me I’m not going home today?”

When the cops were called because of a “disorderly person,” Riddle met with them and apologized for his actions. Riddle was released without filing a police report.