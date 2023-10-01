Video: Ilja Dragunov Gets Emotional Backstage After Capturing NXT World Title

As seen at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 on Saturday night, Ilja Dragunov captured the big one by defeating Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT World Champion.

After his co-main event victory at No Mercy, Dragunov was embraced by Michaels backstage at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. in an emotional moment.

WWE released the latest installment of their “Top 10” digital series on their official YouTube channel this weekend.

Check out the top ten Dramatic Last Man Standing matches in this week’s installment below, ahead of the Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Last Man Standing match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Fastlane 2023 next weekend.