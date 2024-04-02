Video: Lil Wayne Makes WrestleMania XL Announcement For This Weekend

Hip-hop star Lil Wayne made a cameo appearance on this week’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The rap legend appeared backstage in a segment with “Main Event” Jey Uso, who invited him to attend the biggest two-night WWE premium live event of the year this Saturday and Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Lil Wayne said he would be there, and announced that he will drop the world premiere of his new hit single while appearing at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

