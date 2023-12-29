Video: Matt Riddle Comments On Recent Medical Issues Affecting His Family

“The Original BRO” took to Instagram to share a “Life Update” heading into the New Year of 2024.

Matt Riddle stated the following during the video, which included him welcoming his fourth child with his fiancee’, Misha Montana, to the world.

What’s up everyone? Just a little life update.



If you haven’t heard from me, I was pretty sick, my girl was pretty sick, my one child had an appendix issue and had to get emergency surgery and then, my girlfriend had an issue needed to get emergency surgery as well. Plus, I had a baby. So, I’ve been a little busy.



So, if I haven’t returned a phone call or a message in the last week or so, I still like ya, just been really busy lately.



Alright, just wanna share that with everyone and hit me up if you really need something. Alright, thank you! Love everyone! Happy Holidays! Bye bye!

Check out the video below. H/T to SportsKeeda.com for transcribing the above quotes.