Video: New Footage Of Jade Cargill Training Ahead Of WWE In-Ring Debut

Jade Cargill is still preparing for her WWE in-ring debut, with fans eagerly anticipating her arrival after making the transition from AEW to WWE.

However, some have criticized the company for the way they’ve used Jade up to this point, or for not using her at all, as Cargill initially made a big splash after signing with WWE in September following her AEW departure.

As the company takes its time with the top prospect, the former AEW star has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The company and Cargill have made it clear that they are waiting for the right time for her to begin her WWE career, which is why she has yet to make her in-ring debut.

She has appeared in segments with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels on RAW, NXT, SmackDown, and even Fastlane.

Natalya shared new training footage of several wrestlers working in The Dungeon 2.0 with herself and TJ Wilson in Florida, as seen below.

Natalya and Wilson could be seen coaching Cargill, Odyssey Jones, and even AEW’s Ricky Starks in the ring.