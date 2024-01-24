Video: Nick Khan Recalls Idea He Had For Tim Tebow To Wrestle In WWE

WWE President Nick Khan recently appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During his appearance on the popular program, the WWE executive spoke about his relationship with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and detailed his pitch for Tim Tebow to wrestle back at WrestleMania 30.

“Paul Levesque, The King of Kings, Triple H, he’s the one that introduced me to WWE — Hunter,” he said. “He’s the one who first introduced me. So when I was an agent, my prior profession and I was trying to get into the WWE business, Paul had called me, unsolicited call and this is when Tim Tebow had just gotten cut by the (New England) Patriots. Paul called me, said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to introduce myself. My name is Paul Levesque.’ I said, ‘Oh, you’re Triple H. I know who you are. I remember you as Terra Ryzing, the former wrestling name from WCW.’ He said, ‘Exactly.’ I said, ‘I know who you are.’”

He continued, “He said, ‘Oh, you know WWE?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know WWE. I grew up a fan. I was an usher at WrestleMania IX at Caesar’s Palace.’ I said, ‘What’s going on?’ He said, ‘What do you think of Tim Tebow versus The Big Show’ at whatever that WrestleMania was after the Patriots run. I said, ‘What are you thinking?’ He offered some financial terms, I called Tim at the time, ‘What do you think?’ Tim and I had, then, a top secret private meeting; Tim Tebow, myself, Vince McMahon, Triple H in Anaheim, California about that. Ultimately, it didn’t happen. But Triple H and I remained in touch…”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.