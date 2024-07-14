Video: Stephanie Vaquer Debuts At WWE Mexico City Live Event On 7/13

Former NJPW STRONG & CMLL Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her debut at the WWE Supershow in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday night, July 13, 2024.

Vaquer signed with WWE on Wednesday after vacating the CMLL Women’s World Championship.

At the WWE Mexico City Supershow on 7/13, Vaquer defeated Isla Dawn in her debut match with the promotion.

