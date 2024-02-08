Video: The Rock Arrives In Las Vegas For WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event

“The People’s Champion” has arrived.

And he’s ready to make history.

On Wednesday evening, WWE released exclusive footage of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson exiting his airplane after arriving in Las Vegas, NV. for this Thursday’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event from the T-Mobile Arena.

WWE noted that “The Rock is ready for an iconic face-off with Roman Reigns tomorrow at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff live from T-Mobile Arena.”

During the brief comments The Rock made in the video released by WWE this evening, the WWE legend and Hollywood big-shot promised that the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event will be “talked about forever.”