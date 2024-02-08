Video: The Rock Cuts Promo Calling “#WeWantCody” Movement “Cody Crybabies”

The Rock is fired up today, folks!

Ahead of the highly-anticipated WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event today at 7/6c from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., The Rock appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show for an interview.

During the discussion, “The People’s Champ” confirmed his plans to wrestle at the upcoming WrestleMania XL two-night premium live event on April 6 and April 7 in Philadelphia, PA.

“When I do go back to the ring at WrestleMania, the most important thing is the training camp, which has already started,” he said. “I have multiple rings set up. Over in Hawaii, I have a ring set up. I have a ring set up on the west coast. We’re full on in camp. From the second Roman Reigns said years ago, ‘I’m the head of the table and I’m the head of this bloodline,’ that’s when our story began. It’s converging now. It’s converging to WrestleMania. I understand the passion, which we are going to address.”

When the topic of the overwhelming reaction from WWE fans to The Rock coming back to take Cody Rhodes’ spot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, The Rock claimed he expected it.

“I expected it,” he said. “We expected it. It’s right there. You go back, and I like to think, ‘I have my finger on the pulse,’ we all try to keep the finger on the pulse. Ultimately, what the fans want, and what they’re saying, and sometimes, oftentimes, as you guys know, in sports and entertainment and anywhere, regardless of the vertical of business you’re in, there is a wave of noise that happens right out of the gate that you want to pause for a second, let’s not make any rash decisions, let’s wait to see how it all shakes out and see from there. It was just a matter of waiting. Now, was not surprised at it, I did expect it. Here is the fun part about this, I’ve known Cody for a long time. He’s a buddy of mine. Dusty Rhodes and my dad used to team together in Florida, we used to go to the Rhodes house all the time when I was growing up. We’re tight in that way. I love Cody, I love his passionate fans.”

From there, The Rock got fired up and cut a promo on who he called the “Cody Crybabies” when addressing the “#WeWantCody” viral social media movement.

“Then, there are the other passionate fans, they’re called the Cody crybabies,” he said. “These are grown-ass men. ‘Cody is gonna finish his story.’ Wait a second, hold on. ‘Dad, you want to go outside and play catch with me?’ ‘Not now, Cody is trying to finish his story. I’m upset.’ The wife comes in, ‘Hey honey, do you want to have sex?’ ‘Not now, Cody has to finish his story.’ At the end of the day, you have the Cody crybabies and the Cody fans and Cody himself. There is a clear distinction between the three. The Rock says this, the Cody crybabies, for every ten tweets, they’re shoving a chicken mcnugget in their mouth, every 20 tweets they’re shoving two mcnuggets up their ass. The Rock says this, all you have to do is sit back, know your role, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride the Rock is going to take your candy ass on. Hashtag that. Hashtag, shut your bitch asses up, hashtag Cody crybabies. That’s the fun part of what we do. It’s awesome.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.