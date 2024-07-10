Video: Tony Khan Sheds Some Light On AEW’s Recent Hologram Tease On Collision

What was with the hologram tease on the most recent episode of AEW Collision?

During a recent appearance on the Tim & Eli on Battleground podcast, Tony Khan spoke about the tease.

“I can confirm that was definitely not me in the mask,” Khan stated. “It’s somebody I’m excited for.”

Khan continued, “Not necessarily teasing the biggest free agent signing or anything like that, but as a wrestler, we’re really excited about. It’s cool to use vignettes to get people excited about introducing somebody to AEW. It’s going to be something really cool and got people talking. We’ll have more of that. It’s fun.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.