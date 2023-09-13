Video: Top 10 Moments From This Week’s WWE RAW (9/11/2023)

WWE recently revealed a video of the latest edition of their popular “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time looking back and highlighting the best moments from this past Monday night’s episode of RAW from Norfolk, Virginia, with Nia Jax’s return taking the #1 spot.

You can check out the full list below, along with the video:

10. “Unlikely Partners” – Jey Uso decides to team up with Kevin Owens against Judgement Day.

9. “Claymore For A New Day” – Drew McIntyre defeated Xavier Woods.

8. “Ringside Shenanigans” – Dominik Mysterio interferes in Judgment Day’s tag team match.

7. “Steel Chair Equalizer” – Tommaso Ciampa chases off Imperium with a chair.

6. “Starks Gets Baszler’s Back” – Zoey Stark runs out to help Shayna Baszler.

5. “Three-Skull Crushing Finales” – The Miz defeats Akira Tozawa.

4. “Rhodes Cleans Up “Dirty” Dom” – Cody Rhodes fights off Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

3. “Accidental Superkick” – Jey Uso accidentally superkicks Owens leading to a Judgment Day win.

2. “Double Submission” – Chad Gable and Tommaso Ciampa defeat Imperium in tag team action.

1. “Nia Jax Returns” – Nia Jax returns and takes out Rhea Ripley.