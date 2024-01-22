Video: Trailer For Hulu’s “Love And WWE” Starring Bianca Belair, Montez Ford

“Love and WWE” is coming soon.
On Monday, the first trailer for the new Hulu reality series, “Love and WWE” was released.
Check out the first official promotional trailer for the new show featuring WWE couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford of The Street Profits via the post embedded below.
‘Love and WWE’ will release on February 2nd on Hulu.
💋💪 @BiancaBelairWWE & @MontezFordWWE show us what partnership is all about, inside of the ring and out.#LoveAndWWE premieres February 2 on @hulu pic.twitter.com/0MK3j3BA1O
— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2024