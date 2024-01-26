Video: Trailer For “Ricky Stanicky” Movie Starring John Cena And Zac Efron

John Cena’s next film project is “Ricky Stanicky,” an R-rated comedy written and directed by Peter Farrelly, in which he will star alongside Zac Efron.

Cena plays the character Ricky Stanicky. William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, and Anja Savcic also appear in the film.

The synopsis reads, “When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.”

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 7th.

You can check out the trailer below: