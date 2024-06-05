Video: Trailer For “The Killer’s Game” Starring Dave Bautista

The trailer for Dave Bautista’s upcoming project has been released.

“The Killer’s Game” is set to be released later this year, with the former WWE Champion and Ben Kingsley playing the lead roles. Drew McIntyre plays Rory Mackenzie, while Bautista plays Joe Flood.

Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley all appear in the film, which was written by Jay Bonansinga, James Coyne, and Simon Kinberg. J.J. Perry directed the film.

Here’s the synopsis:

“In the new action-comedy THE KILLER’S GAME, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.”

The film will be released on September 13th.

Below is the trailer: