Video: Triple H Makes A Cameo On The Show “Billions”

The hit Showtime series known as “Billions” recently released a footage of their latest episode, where WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a cameo appearance playing himself, while also sharing some advice to the character Chuck Rhoades, played by none other than Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti.
You can check out the post below:
Chuck Rhoades getting advice from Triple H in the latest episode of Billions@SHO_Billions 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xmsKzbHIZz
— Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) September 15, 2023