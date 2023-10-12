Video: Undertaker & Shawn Michaels Reunite At This Week’s WWE NXT

The Undertaker reunited with a lot of old friends this week.

As seen on this week’s jam-packed episode of WWE NXT, “The Dead Man” closed the show by beating down Bron Breakker and cutting a promo.

After the show went off the air, “The Phenom” posed with Carmelo Hayes inside the CWC in footage WWE released as a digital exclusive.

In another digital exclusive, WWE has shown Undertaker reuniting with Shawn Michaels at the show. Check out the video below.