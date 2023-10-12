Video: Undertaker & Shawn Michaels Reunite At This Week’s WWE NXT

The Undertaker reunited with a lot of old friends this week.
As seen on this week’s jam-packed episode of WWE NXT, “The Dead Man” closed the show by beating down Bron Breakker and cutting a promo.
After the show went off the air, “The Phenom” posed with Carmelo Hayes inside the CWC in footage WWE released as a digital exclusive.
In another digital exclusive, WWE has shown Undertaker reuniting with Shawn Michaels at the show. Check out the video below.
It was a reunion of old friends last night 🙌 @ShawnMichaels @undertaker #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4zUUnbG8N7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 11, 2023