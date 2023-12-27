Videos: CM Punk Wins In WWE In-Ring Return At Madison Square Garden

By
Matt Boone
-

“The Best in the World” has his first WWE in-ring victory under his belt.

CM Punk made his triumphant return to the squared circle for WWE at their Holiday Live Tour show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Tuesday night.

During the show, in the match number seven spot, Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio by way of his GTS finisher for a pin fall victory in a bout that saw Punk get a ton of love from the crowd, who chanted “You still got it!” at the pro wrestling legend.

The victory marks the first for Punk since returning to WWE back at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago, Ill. in November.

Check out complete video coverage of CM Punk’s return to the ring for WWE at MSG via the X posts embedded below.

