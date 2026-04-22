Viewership Numbers For April 13th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on April 13 ranked #5 and attracted an average of 2.9 million global viewers, totaling 5.6 million hours viewed. This figure is comparable to the episode that aired on April 6, which also had 2.9 million viewers. However, it is a decline from the 3.0 million viewers for the episode on March 30.

The April 13 episode made it into the top 10 in 10 countries, including Bolivia (#5), the Bahamas (#8), Canada (#9), Trinidad and Tobago (#5), the United States (#5), Egypt (#10), Bahrain (#8), India (#9), and Australia (#10).

Based on available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.90 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, compared to 3.173 million during the same period in 2025.

This episode was headlined by a segment featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Best In The World” CM Punk.