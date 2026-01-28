Viewership Numbers For January 19th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on January 19th averaged 2.5 million viewers, based on 4.6 million hours watched.

This marks a 21.88% decrease from the January 5th episode, which had 3.2 million viewers.

RAW did not rank in the top 10 for the January 12th show, so no figures are available for that episode. While it’s not confirmed, it’s likely that the show performed better than the previous week’s episode.

RAW ranked #9 in the top 10, and the #10-ranked show for that week also had 2.5 million viewers. Therefore, unless RAW tied with that show, it would have had fewer viewers.

RAW made the top 10 in six countries: Bolivia (#6), Canada (#9), Mexico (#9), the United States (#6), the United Kingdom (#6), and Bahrain (#9).

Based on available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.85 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, down from 4.2 million in the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defending his title against Finn Bálor from The Judgment Day.