Vince McMahon Allegedly Fired Someone For Being Late To A WWE Television Taping

Former WWE star Maven told a story about how Vince McMahon once fired someone for being late to a WWE television taping in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

He said, “There was actually one time that an excuse got someone fired. So let me set the scene for you. It was a TV taping, like all others. It wasn’t often that Vince would call everyone together for a full talent meeting. So when we were all gathered there, there was a hush, there was a quiet, waiting to hear exactly what was on his mind because something was setting him off. We didn’t notice it at that moment. But there was a fellow wrestler who was absent from that meeting. Vince let everyone know this person was absent because not only were they late, but then they made the excuse that they did not get a wake up call.

Vince made the statement ‘If you’re trusting someone who is working a minimum wage job to get you to your place of employment on time, you’re not the person I want in this company.’ Trust me, his point was made. Everybody left that meeting with a little bit more desire to make sure that anywhere we had to be, we weren’t just going to be on time. Hell, we were going to be early.”

You can check out the video below: