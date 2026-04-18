Vince McMahon Had Specific Rule Behind Ex-WWE Star’s Theme Change

Former WWE star and pro wrestling legend Christian had an entrance song titled “Just Close Your Eyes” by Waterproof Blonde during his time in WWE before leaving for TNA Wrestling in 2005. However, when he returned to WWE in February 2009, his theme music was changed to “Story of the Year.”

In a recent Q&A session with Fightful Select, a user asked Sean Ross Sapp why former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon changed Christian’s entrance music. Sapp explained that McMahon believed babyfaces should not have female singers for their theme songs.

Additionally, Sapp mentioned that he was informed by individuals from the company’s music department that it was costly for WWE to have the song re-recorded by an active, popular music act instead of using the original version from Waterproof Blonde, which had since disbanded.

Currently, Christian is part of AEW, where he reunited with his long-time friend and former WWE star Adam Copeland (Edge) last year. Recently, he also challenged FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.