Vince McMahon Pushes Back On Discovery Demands In TKO Shareholder Lawsuit

Vince McMahon is fighting back against efforts to obtain more documents in the ongoing shareholder lawsuit tied to WWE’s TKO merger with Endeavor, arguing that plaintiffs are overreaching into his private life.

As first reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the lawsuit — filed in Delaware by multiple plaintiffs, including a pension fund that held WWE stock — accuses McMahon of predetermining the merger with Endeavor, UFC’s then-parent company, in order to retain control and shield himself from fallout related to sexual misconduct allegations. The suit claims that McMahon acted against the best interests of shareholders by aligning with a partner allegedly more willing to overlook those allegations.

In a new filing with the Delaware Court of Chancery, McMahon’s legal team labeled the plaintiffs’ core accusations as “meritless”, while asking the court to deny their request for further discovery.

While McMahon has agreed to provide documents directly tying the misconduct allegations to the merger process, he is refusing to turn over more personal records, particularly communications with women and family members, which his lawyers argue are irrelevant and invasive.

“The plaintiffs are using discovery as a tool to harass and pressure Mr. McMahon and his family,” his attorneys argued in the filing. “If this Court grants Plaintiffs’ Motion, this case will devolve into a mini-trial over the Sexual Misconduct Allegations.”

The legal team also emphasized that McMahon’s cooperation has already extended to the relevant scope of the merger — but drew a hard line at what it called “deeply personal and intimate communications.”

The case stems from a turbulent period in WWE’s executive leadership, with McMahon returning to power in early 2023 to negotiate the sale of the company, culminating in the TKO merger with Endeavor later that year. The shareholder suit seeks to hold McMahon accountable for allegedly prioritizing personal power over fiduciary responsibility.

As of now, the court has not ruled on the discovery motion, and the case remains ongoing.

