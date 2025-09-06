Wade Barrett Responds To Reports About His WWE Commentary Status

Following Friday night’s announcement on SmackDown that Michael Cole and Corey Graves will serve as the brand’s new commentary team, rumors began circulating about Wade Barrett being pulled from the road. However, Barrett himself has now addressed the situation, shutting down the speculation.

In a post on his official X account, the former Intercontinental Champion clarified that the reports were inaccurate.

“I usually ignore BS reports like this, but it’s causing needless hate to be spewed towards people I work with. WWE have kindly given me a couple of weeks off for personal time (booked nine months ago), and then I’m back to business as usual. A complete non-story. The end,” Barrett wrote.

This statement confirms that Barrett’s absence is temporary and not related to recent storylines or backstage issues. He has been a fixture on the commentary desk since joining WWE’s broadcast team in 2020, and fans can expect him back in the booth soon.