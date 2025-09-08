Wardlow Suffers Torn Pectoral Muscle Injury

AEW star Wardlow has reportedly suffered another major setback, just weeks after making his highly anticipated return to television.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the former TNT Champion is feared to have torn his pectoral muscle, an injury that could sideline him for six to nine months.

“Sources in AEW that we spoke to said that the injury is feared to be a torn pectoral muscle, which would sideline him for quite some time,” the report noted. A torn pec typically requires surgery followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The injury comes at an especially frustrating time for Wardlow, who had just completed filming for the rebooted American Gladiators series and was set for a renewed push in AEW. He had already been out of action for over a year due to a shoulder injury and complications from a car accident. Although cleared to return months ago, his comeback was delayed by his outside commitments.

Wardlow’s surprise return came at the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on August 24, where he attacked Prince Nana and aligned himself with the Don Callis Family following the AEW Unified Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Swerve Strickland.

While the injury is a major blow to his in-ring plans, the report suggests AEW may keep him on television in a non-wrestling role, possibly as an enforcer for the Don Callis Family. Even so, many within the locker room were said to be “bummed out about the news after Wardlow had waited so long to get back on TV and battled injuries.”

We join fans in wishing Wardlow a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the ring once he’s fully healed.