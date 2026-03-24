Wardlow Was Backstage At AEW Revolution Amid Unclear Return Timeline

According to Fightful Select, AEW star Wardlow was backstage at the 206 Revolution PPV, which took place on Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The report noted that Wardlow attended the event just to visit and has not been scheduled for any shows recently.

Additionally, there has been no update on any imminent plans for Wardlow’s return or whether he has been cleared to return to the ring. Updates will be provided as they become available.

This news comes after the former AEW TNT Champion has been out of action due to an injury, believed to be a torn pectoral muscle, sustained shortly after his return to the company in August of last year.

Wardlow is also part of the cast for the upcoming reboot of American Gladiators and has filmed two seasons of the show, which were completed earlier in 2025, before his injury.