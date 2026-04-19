Sunday, April 19, 2026
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Watch: The Full Rise And Fall Of WCW Documentary

By
Phil Johnson
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WCW Logo
WCW Logo

WWE has made the full Rise & Fall of WCW documentary available, giving fans an in-depth look at one of the most fascinating and turbulent chapters in professional wrestling history. The documentary chronicles the meteoric rise of World Championship Wrestling, its role in pushing WWE to the brink during the Monday Night War, and the key figures—both on-screen and behind the scenes—who shaped its success. From the dominance of the nWo to the company’s explosive growth in the late 1990s, the film captures how WCW became a genuine industry leader for a time.

However, the documentary also dives into the internal struggles, creative missteps, and executive decisions that ultimately led to WCW’s dramatic downfall. Featuring insight from major names like Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, and Vince McMahon, it paints a compelling picture of how quickly momentum can shift in the wrestling business. For fans of wrestling history, it remains one of WWE’s most compelling documentaries—offering both nostalgia and a cautionary tale about the rise and collapse of a once-dominant promotion.

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