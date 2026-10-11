Watch: TNA Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – October 11, 2026

TNA Wrestling welcomed Amazing Red, Konnan and ODB into its Hall of Fame on Sunday ahead of the 2026 Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Tampa, Florida. Tom Hannifan hosted the ceremony, which featured tributes from Frankie Kazarian, Cruz Montana, Al Snow and Traci Brooks, along with speeches from the inductees and a performance of the United States national anthem.

Frankie Kazarian Inducts Amazing Red

Frankie Kazarian opened the ceremony by inducting Amazing Red. He recalled meeting Red in 2001 and being struck by both his innovative high-flying style and humble personality. Kazarian described Red as an attraction fans had to see in person and praised his impact on TNA’s X-Division after joining the company in 2002.

Kazarian also remembered winning his first X-Division Championship against Red, calling it a tremendous honor. He said it was difficult to watch wrestling in 2026 without seeing something influenced by Red.

After a video package, Red made his way to the podium as fans chanted, “You deserve it.” He spoke about growing up as a young Spanish kid in Brooklyn with a dream of wrestling, and described Kazarian as family. Red thanked TNA for giving him a platform, recalling how excited people in his neighborhood were to see him on television and later get his own action figure.

Red thanked people who helped him along the way, including Don West, Jerry Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett and Chris Divine, whom he referred to as Eddie. He credited Divine with making sure wrestlers had food and money, and with driving him to events even when Divine was not booked. Red also thanked Brian XL for his help with House of Glory.

Red became emotional while thanking his wife, children and family for their support. He also credited the fans with helping the X-Division become bigger than anyone expected. Before leaving the stage, he announced that he would be the seventh entrant in that evening’s X-Division Championship match at Bound For Glory.

Cruz Montana Inducts Konnan

Cruz Montana, formerly known as Mike Santana, inducted Konnan. After a video package featuring Hernandez and Chris Harris, Montana delivered a tribute to Konnan’s influence on wrestling and lucha libre.

Montana credited Konnan with helping pave the way for performers such as Rey Mysterio, Juventud Guerrera and Psicosis, and with bringing lucha libre to a wider audience in the United States. He said the WCW Cruiserweight division and lucha libre’s popularity in America would not have been the same without Konnan’s contributions.

Montana also praised Konnan as a Latino role model who proudly represented his heritage. On a personal level, he said the years he spent learning from Konnan helped him become a four-time tag team champion and two-time world champion, and helped him provide a better life for his daughter. Montana called Konnan one of wrestling’s most charismatic and respected personalities.

Konnan was not present, so Montana accepted the honor on his behalf and held up the Hall of Fame plaque before returning backstage.

Al Snow and Traci Brooks Induct ODB

Al Snow and Traci Brooks inducted former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB. Snow recalled meeting Jessica Kresa, known to fans as ODB, during auditions for the first season of WWE Tough Enough in 2001. He said she was the only person from that audition he remembered, explaining that her personality and promo immediately convinced him she had star potential.

Brooks praised ODB’s unapologetic personality and spoke about the friendship they developed in TNA. She reflected on the expectations often placed on women to behave a certain way and said ODB’s refusal to change herself made her presence refreshing. Brooks credited TNA with giving ODB room to show her personality.

Longtime referee Earl Hebner escorted ODB to the podium. ODB spoke about her lifelong love of wrestling, joking that she grew up beating up her brother. She revealed that her parents’ first date was at an AWA event in Minneapolis in 1973 and said she became hooked on wrestling after watching the 1987 Slammy Awards.

ODB recalled being asked whether she was tough enough for the wrestling business. She said that determination led to 25 years of travel, inexpensive hotel rooms and lasting friendships, and ultimately to her place in the TNA Hall of Fame. She thanked Eddie Sharkey for helping launch her career, Snow for encouraging her and Danny Davis for opening the door at Ohio Valley Wrestling.

ODB also paid tribute to the original TNA Knockouts, recalling how the division helped change women’s wrestling when it launched at Bound For Glory 19 years earlier. She said the group delivered serious wrestling at a time when women were often presented differently elsewhere, and described them as part of a women’s revolution before that term became popular. She acknowledged Lisa Marie Varon, Mickie James, Velvet Sky and Brooks, who were in attendance.

ODB thanked her mother, whom she called “the original ODB,” and honored her late father for teaching her to be a good person. She joked that he was now enjoying drinks with wrestling legends The Bruiser and The Crusher. She also joked about beating up her brother in front of his girlfriends when they were younger.

ODB thanked her husband, Big Al, and their daughter Madison, as well as her longtime on-screen wrestling husband, Eric Young. She recalled their TNA storyline wedding and called it the greatest wrestling wedding of all time. ODB compared Brooks to The Fabulous Moolah in their relationship and thanked Hebner, whom she described as one of her closest friends.

She also thanked Jeff and Jerry Jarrett for creating TNA and giving performers a place to express themselves without conforming to traditional expectations. ODB closed by thanking the fans for supporting her throughout her career.

Aimée MaGee Performs the National Anthem

Following the inductions, Aimée MaGee of Women Of Rock performed the United States national anthem as TNA transitioned to the 2026 Bound For Glory pay-per-view.