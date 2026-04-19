Watch: WWE WrestleMania III Behind-The-Scenes Footage Released

WWE has opened the vault once again, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of the most iconic events in wrestling history—WrestleMania III. This newly released footage pulls back the curtain on the legendary spectacle, showcasing moments that helped define an era, including the larger-than-life atmosphere surrounding the historic clash between Hulk Hogan and André the Giant.

From candid backstage interactions to rarely seen angles of the event’s biggest moments, the video captures the scale and energy that made WrestleMania III a turning point for WWE’s global expansion. It’s a fascinating time capsule that highlights not just the matches, but the production, personalities, and sheer magnitude of a show that continues to influence the industry decades later. For longtime fans and newer viewers alike, this footage offers a fresh perspective on a night that helped cement WrestleMania’s legacy as sports entertainment’s biggest stage.