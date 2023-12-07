Wes Lee Issues Statement Addressing Injury Hiatus From WWE NXT

Wes Lee is going to be on the shelf for quite a while.

As noted, the former NXT North American Champion appeared on this week’s NXT on USA show to make an announcement that saw him pull out of his scheduled title shot against Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline 2023 this Saturday night.

Lee will be replaced by Dragon Lee, with Rey Mysterio in his corner, for the new NXT North American title showdown at the final WWE NXT premium live event of the year this coming weekend.

Following his emotional promo segment this past Tuesday night, Wes Lee took to social media to issue a statement to fans about being forced onto the sidelines due to a back injury that requires surgery.

“Thank you all for the get well wishes,” Lee wrote via his official Twitter (X) page on Thursday. “Warms my heart to see the love from y’all.”

Lee continued, “Truly hurt to have to deliver the message but I promise to also deliver on my claim to return and rep the WesSide proudly. Love y’all ❤️‍.”

