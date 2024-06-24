Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey Announced For WWE NXT On 6/25, Updated Lineup

Wes Lee will be in action this Tuesday night.

Ahead of this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., WWE has announced a new match for the show.

The match will see Wes Lee go one-on-one against Joe Coffey.

Also scheduled for the June 25 episode:

* Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace

* Tag Team Turmoil: Winner challenges for NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Heatwave – Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) vs. New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) vs. Angel & Berto

* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Nathan Frazer

* Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp

* Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears

* Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.