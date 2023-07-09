Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali For North American Title Set For NXT Great American Bash 2023

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this year’s WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 special event.

On Sunday, WWE announced via social media that NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will be putting his title on-the-line against main roster Superstar and recent NXT competitor Mustafa Ali.

The title tilt was confirmed for the WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 show, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 30, 2023 from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Check out the official announcement embedded below courtesy of the WWE NXT Twitter feed, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 7/30 for live WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 results coverage.