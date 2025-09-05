West Coast Pro God Called In Sick Today Results – September 5, 2025
6 Man Tag Team Match
All Day Krue (Aiden Andrews, Bryce Kouza & Kairo Leon) defeated Ethan Kendo, Michael Mori & Vishnu Akali
AJ Gray defeated JT Thorne
Adam Priest defeated Danny Orion
I Quit Match
Vinnie Massaro defeated Mad Dog Connelly
Golden Gate Title Match
Alpha Zo (c) defeated Louie Maldonado (STILL CHAMPION!!!)
Fatal 4 Way Match
Andrew Cass defeated Terry Yaki, Shimbashi & Vaughn Vertigo
West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles Match
The Crush Boys (Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie) (c) defeated Sky High (Mondo Avion & Robby Avion) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)
West Coast Pro Heavyweight Title Match
Kevin Blackwood (c) defeated Karl Fredericks (STILL CHAMPION!!!)
Women’s Title Match
Johnnie Robbie (c) defeated Miko Alana (STILL CHAMPION!!!)