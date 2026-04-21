Who Produced CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 42 Sunday

In the main event of WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday, “The OTC” Roman Reigns defeated “The Best in the World” CM Punk in a memorable matchup to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The match showcased both competitors utilizing each other’s finishers and featured a blend of brutality, precision, and intense trash-talking. It concluded when Punk attempted to hit the GTS but failed, allowing Reigns to deliver two spears and secure the victory and the title.

According to BodySlam+, WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode, who also produced the main event from Saturday between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, were credited as producers for this match. Additionally, sources indicate that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman was also involved as a producer for the bout.