Who Was The Man At WWE WrestleMania 42 Commentary Desk?

At WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday, a man named Adam Weitsman appeared at the commentary desk during the Women’s Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill.

Weitsman sat alongside Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, wearing a headset, but he did not speak during the match. While his name was displayed on-screen, no explanation was given for his presence.

Although introduced at the table, he did not participate in commentary or have any direct involvement in the match.

According to Awful Announcing, Weitsman owns a scrap metal processing company based in New York and has expanded into various other ventures over the years. He is currently the CEO of the crypto company Viridium. Along with his wife, Weitsman has also invested in real estate and owns a restaurant.

He is known for his involvement in college sports, particularly for his support of Syracuse basketball.

The report noted that Weitsman has contributed significant funding to the NIL program and has connections to well-known figures such as Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Jimmy Fallon. However, his background also includes a legal issue; in 2004, Weitsman served eight months in prison for a check fraud case.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer mentioned that Weitsman likely paid a substantial amount for the privilege of sitting at the desk, similar to fans who paid to have their names displayed on the mat.