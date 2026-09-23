Why CMLL Fans Booed Mistico And Cheered Averno At Anniversary Show

During last week’s CMLL 93rd Anniversary show, AEW and CMLL dual-contracted wrestler Mistico defeated Averno in a Hair vs. Mask Match in the main event. As a result, Averno was forced to shave his head. However, many were surprised by the crowd’s reaction, with fans booing Mistico and cheering for the heel, Averno. This was unexpected since Mistico is usually the fan favorite.

Dave Meltzer offered an explanation for this surprising reversal in crowd reactions on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (per F4WOnline.com). According to Meltzer, CMLL officials were caught off guard by the reactions to the Mistico vs. Averno match. He indicated that tickets for the show sold out quickly, and unlike most Fridays where 30% of the crowd is American, this time there were fewer Americans, tourists, and casual fans. Instead, the crowd consisted mostly of hardcore fans who had purchased tickets, which likely explains their preference for Averno over Mistico.

Due to CMLL’s recent tourism boom, major shows tend to attract more hardcore fans, who often cheer for popular heels and boo the babyfaces. Meltzer added that once the four-way tag team match ended, with Mistico and Averno winning, the audience recognized that Mistico and Averno would face off in a Hair vs. Mask match, making the likely outcome clear. Consequently, they decided to support Averno because they knew he would lose anyway.

Meltzer explained that this was an unexpected crowd dynamic that the CMLL office did not foresee. Additionally, he noted that this was a surprise to them.

Mistico and Averno initially teamed up in a four-way tag team elimination match against the teams of Barbaro Cavernario and Dragon Rojo Jr., Templario and Ultimo Guerrero, and Star Jr. and Zandokan Jr. With their win, they earned the right to face each other in the headlining match, with Mistico’s mask on the line against Averno’s hair. Mistico ultimately won the match by submission.