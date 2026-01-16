Why Jake Something Is Competing As Jake Doyle In AEW

Former TNA Wrestling star Jake Something recently made his AEW debut, now using his real name, Jake Doyle, as his ring name.

In a recent Q&A session with Mike Johnson from PWInsider, a fan inquired why Doyle chose not to use his TNA in-ring name in AEW.

They wondered whether it was due to a trademark issue or to Tony Khan’s decision to have him perform under his real name.

According to Johnson, it was Khan’s decision for the former TNA star to compete as Jake Doyle, and there are no trademark issues involved.

Doyle had two separate stints with TNA Wrestling between 2017 and 2025. He initially left the company in March 2022 and made his AEW debut against Jay Lethal in May of that year.

He later returned to TNA at Slammiversary 2023, and his contract with the promotion ended on New Year’s Day, marking the conclusion of his second stint.

Doyle then signed with AEW on the January 7th episode of Dynamite, where he was announced as the newest member of The Don Callis Family after he attacked JetSpeed off-screen. In the Dynamite: Maximum Carnage event, Doyle and Mark Davis defeated GOA, The Young Bucks, and JetSpeed in a four-way tag team match to earn a shot at FTR’s World Tag Team Championship.